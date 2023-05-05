During her State of the District address in front of a packed ballroom at the Omni hotel, Dallas schools superintendent Stephanie Elizalde made a bold statement: Teaching for the sake of preparing students to take a standardized state test is “officially dead.”

“The test will take care of itself if joy is in the classroom with on grade-level materials,” she said. “We don’t need to do drill and kill to prepare for a state assessment.”

0
0
0
0
0