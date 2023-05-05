During her State of the District address in front of a packed ballroom at the Omni hotel, Dallas schools superintendent Stephanie Elizalde made a bold statement: Teaching for the sake of preparing students to take a standardized state test is “officially dead.”
“The test will take care of itself if joy is in the classroom with on grade-level materials,” she said. “We don’t need to do drill and kill to prepare for a state assessment.”
All Texas districts are required to administer the STAAR, a statewide standardized test that’s used to evaluate students’ academic readiness and to determine if a school is meeting certain standards. The test is a major component of the state’s accountability system and how progress is charted over time.
To prepare, teachers often spend hours on practice exams, benchmarks and worksheets that mimic the layout of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. Elizalde said some schools are testing kids every few weeks to evaluate their progress for the standardized test.
“How about we put them all together and we have a huge bonfire. Maybe make some s’mores? That’s gonna give you some free time,” Elizalde said Thursday night.
The superintendent said testing is important to understanding where students stand. But she described an excess of assessments in many schools that take away time from learning.
She said it’s like if someone was trying to lose weight and, instead of stepping onto the scale once each morning, they repeatedly weighed themselves throughout the day without changing their lifestyle.
“Do kids need to know what the tests look like? Yes,” she said. “But do we need to be doing that once every six weeks, once every nine weeks? No we don’t. … Because we worry so much about the test, we have added pressure in a way that actually is hindering the success of how students do.”
Roughly two-thirds of Dallas students are “approaching” grade level on the STAAR tests. About 40% are meeting grade level, according to 2022 state data. Both metrics lag behind the state average.
George Rangel, vice president of the Alliance AFT teacher organization, said he was pleased to hear district leadership signal they are “giving teachers back the classroom.”
But because Dallas ISD uses a pay-for-performance teacher evaluation system, he said, educators will still feel pressured to prepare their students for the specifics of the STAAR.
Dallas’ Teacher Excellence Initiative — or TEI — evaluates educators on student achievement that’s largely measured by test scores, classroom observations and student surveys. Those metrics factor into how much a teacher is paid.
“In reality,” Rangel said, “teachers have to teach to the test because that’s where their salary is tied in.”
Over the summer, Elizalde said district officials will consider how to trim down on the varying number of assessments that schools use throughout the year.
“We’re going to decide which of the assessments actually give us the best data on how to inform our instruction for meeting the needs of our students,” Elizalde said.
She said this paradigm shift must come hand-in-hand with the district’s plan to roll out a uniform, high-quality curriculum for reading and math lessons.
Schools currently approach key lessons in different ways and teachers spend hours outside of the work day planning lessons.
Officials don’t want this to become a “Stepford Wives” curriculum, Elizalde said. Rather, they want to ensure all students are learning based on research-based, quality materials.
Dallas ISD also has a high mobility rate, where children often switch schools within the district in the middle of the year. Keeping the basic framework of their lessons consistent eliminates some hurdles for those students.
“All the kids need to have the good stuff, not just some of the kids,” Elizalde said.
