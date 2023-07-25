Back-to-school shopping

During Aug. 11-13, Texans can buy most school supplies and back-to-school clothing tax-free.

You might want to save your school supply shopping for the last minute this year, as Texas’ annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will start just days before many schools open (or in Denton ISD’s case, after schools open).

Texas’ third tax-free weekend of the year begins Friday, Aug. 11, and ends Sunday, Aug. 13, at midnight — offering savings on in-store, online and catalog purchases of back-to-school essentials such as clothing, footwear, school supplies, backpacks, face masks and diapers.

