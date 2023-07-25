You might want to save your school supply shopping for the last minute this year, as Texas’ annual back-to-school sales tax holiday will start just days before many schools open (or in Denton ISD’s case, after schools open).
Texas’ third tax-free weekend of the year begins Friday, Aug. 11, and ends Sunday, Aug. 13, at midnight — offering savings on in-store, online and catalog purchases of back-to-school essentials such as clothing, footwear, school supplies, backpacks, face masks and diapers.
The savings aren’t limited to just households with children.
In all cases, purchases must be under $100. Charges associated with delivery, shipping, handling and transportation are included in items’ sale price.
This year is the 25th for Texas’ sales tax holiday. Seventeen other states also are offering tax-free shopping days this year.
Neighboring states’ sales tax holidays are scheduled a week before Texas’ event this year. Arkansas will offer tax-free shopping on school supplies, clothing and certain electronic devices Aug. 5-6, and Oklahoma will offer tax savings on clothing and footwear Aug. 4-6.
This year’s tax-free holiday follows a soaring state budget surplus and the introduction of a bill to reduce sales tax. As one of Texas’ primary sources of revenue for public services, sales taxes accounted for a significant portion of that surplus.
Texans can look forward to some permanent sales tax exemptions starting Sept. 1, when a bill eliminating the tax on diapers, period products, baby wipes and other family care items takes effect.
Kits — for kits containing both exempt and taxable items, the tax waiver applies only if the value of the exempt items in the kit is greater than the taxable ones.
Legal pads
Lunch boxes
Markers (including dry erase markers)
Notebooks
Paper — loose-leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board and construction paper
Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
Pencil sharpeners
Pencils
Pens
Protractors
Rulers
Scissors
Writing tablets
You can save on most clothing items, including sleepwear, but accessories like belts and handbags will be taxed normally. Some athletic wear is exempt, including jerseys and tennis attire, while others, like roller skates and shin guards, are not. The full list of taxable and exempt clothing and accessories can be found on the state comptroller’s website.
