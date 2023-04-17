Heider Garcia

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia said in a resignation letter that he would not compromise his values, and must leave his job.

 Chris Connelly/KERA file photo

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia is leaving his job after a meeting with County Judge Tim O’Hare revealed their difference in values, Garcia wrote in his resignation letter.

Garcia’s last day on the job will be June 23, according to the letter, dated April 16. He addressed the letter to County Administrator G.K. Maenius and O’Hare.

