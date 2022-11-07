Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger visits with her attorney during a break in her murder trial in the 204th District Court on Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor, in his own apartment in 2018.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review the case of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the murder of Botham Jean in his apartment.
The high court’s refusal to hear Guyger’s case upholds her 2019 conviction and sentence. Through a series of appeals, Guyger argued her mistaken belief that she was in her own apartment should negate her culpability for murder.
The Supreme Court did not vote on the merits of her argument. Guyger’s defense lawyer, Michael Mowla, did not respond to a request for comment.
Guyger, 34, testified at her trial that she believed she was entering her apartment on the third floor of the Southside Flats Apartments when she got home from work the night of Sept. 6, 2018.
Guyger, who is white, said she shot to kill Jean, who was Black, because she thought he was an intruder. Guyger was instead on the wrong floor and entered Jean’s apartment, which was directly above hers.
Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, was eating ice cream on the couch and had gotten up when Guyger, still wearing her police uniform, entered his apartment, prosecutors said. He was shot in the chest and died at Baylor University Medical Center.
Another officer who testified, Michael Lee, said he would have taken a “position of cover” and used his police radio to call for help if he were in a similar situation. He also said he was trained to wait for more officers before entering premises during burglary calls. During her testimony, Guyger acknowledged she could have retreated from the apartment and called for backup police officers instead of shooting her gun.
Mowla, Guyger’s appeals lawyer, has argued she had the right to use deadly force in self-defense.
Guyger appealed to the highest court in the land after the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals also declined to review her case this year. The last court to hear her case, the 5th Court of Appeals in Dallas, rejected her argument last year.