Amber Guyger

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger visits with her attorney during a break in her murder trial in the 204th District Court on Sept. 24, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor, in his own apartment in 2018.

 Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News file photo

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to review the case of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the murder of Botham Jean in his apartment.

The high court’s refusal to hear Guyger’s case upholds her 2019 conviction and sentence. Through a series of appeals, Guyger argued her mistaken belief that she was in her own apartment should negate her culpability for murder.

