Students and faculty head toward buses as Lamar High School is evacuated by Arlington police officers Monday morning, after a school shooting outside the school. A student was taken into custody after a shooting that killed one student and injured another, Arlington police said.

 Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News

A student was taken into custody Monday after a shooting outside Lamar High School killed a peer and injured another, Arlington police said.

Police responded to the shooting, which happened on campus outside a school building, at about 6:55 a.m. School typically starts at 7:35 a.m., and not all students were on campus at the time of the gunfire, according to police.

