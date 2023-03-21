The student who was killed in the shooting outside Lamar High School in Arlington on Monday has been identified as Jashawn Poirier, according to a GoFundMe set up by his cousin.
Police responded to the shooting, which happened on campus outside a school building, about 6:55 a.m. School starts at 7:35 a.m., so not all students were on campus at the time of the gunfire, police said.
According to police, two shots were fired. A boy was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Another student, a girl, was grazed by a bullet, Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said. She was taken to the hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening. Her name has not been released.
The fundraiser created Tuesday to cover Jashawn’s funeral expenses says he was a quiet kid who made friends easily, adding that he loved video games, football, sports outings and hanging out with friends and family.
“This loss has taken a toll on our family and I know it hits hard for families that have been through this same situation,” the site says.
According to Jones, the gunman left the school’s campus immediately after firing the weapon but was taken into custody “within minutes.” Jones did not say where they found him.
The alleged shooter’s identity was not released because he is a juvenile, but Jones confirmed he is being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center on a capital murder charge. Jones said additional charges are possible pending the investigation’s outcome.
Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.
The suspect’s attorney, Lisa Herrick, said in a written statement that the teen “is understandably emotional” and has not previously been in the juvenile justice system.
“This is a truly tragic case, but one in which we ask you to reserve judgment until we are able to reveal all of the facts and circumstances,” she said.
At a detention hearing Tuesday for the accused gunman, a Tarrant County judge read aloud a police report detailing the shooting, KTVT-TV reported. The report said surveillance video captured the shooter pulling out a long gun and firing at a group of students before fleeing, according to the TV station.
When confronted by police, he dropped a backpack with a weapon inside, the station reported.
Prosecutors said the 15-year-old’s clothing matched a witness description of the shooter, and shell casings found outside the high school matched those found at the boy’s home, according to KTVT.
Herrick said the teen was ordered to stay in detention. He will have detention hearings every 10 days as mandated by law, the statement said.
The 15-year-old wiped his eyes during the hearing and was consoled by his attorney, KTVT reported.
