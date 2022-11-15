child mental health

Students arrive at Morehead Middle School in El Paso in 2021. On average, 28,000 children are treated through local mental health authorities in Texas each month, a number that has steadily increased, according to a 2019 analysis by the Texas Legislative Budget Board.

 Ivan Pierre Aguirre/Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/14/texas-child-mental-health-budget/.

Jelynne LeBlanc Jamison makes the same impossible choice every month, when hundreds of children she can’t afford to treat show up at her publicly funded San Antonio mental health agency, desperate for help, in severe mental and behavioral distress.

Turning them away would leave her money for a more robust staff at The Center for Health Care Services, where she is director at one of 39 local mental health authorities in the state — and the only one in Bexar County.

Tags

Recommended for you