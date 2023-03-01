From The Texas Tribune

As Gov. Greg Abbott signals stronger support for the creation of a new program to replace a multibillion-dollar corporate tax break program that expired last year, he’s also drawing a clear line in the sand: Wind and solar energy projects need not apply.

“I support [the program] not providing economic incentives for renewables,” Abbott said during a news conference in Austin. “There’s already federal incentives for renewable projects, and those will continue to be allowed. As it concerns especially energy and power and the power grid, our focus is on dispatchable power,” such as natural gas or coal.

The Texas Tribune's Emily Foxhall contributed to this report.

