Vistra Power Plant
Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian Power Plant opened its doors to media on Oct. 15, 2021, to show the plant’s weatherization process. Energy providers like Vistra are preparing their plants for extreme weather conditions in the wake of the February 2021 winter storm Uri, which disrupted the Texas electric grid and led to the deaths of more than 200 people.

 Shelby Tauber/The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/10/texas-power-grid-market-reform/.

After several months of hammering out how to make the Texas power market more reliable in the wake of the deadly 2021 winter storm, state officials have landed on what they say is a solution.

Under a new proposal unveiled Thursday, power providers would be required to buy “performance credits” from power generators — which are intended to guarantee that both have enough electricity to meet increased demand when power demand is high enough to stress the electrical grid. If providers don’t buy the credits or generators don’t meet their end of the bargain, both could face financial penalties.

