DALLAS — Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 600 flights on Monday as relentless winter weather hit major bases for the airline in Baltimore and other carriers scrambled to recover from more than a week’s worth of challenges.
And it won’t get any easier in the days ahead.
Dallas-based Southwest canceled about 16% of its flight schedule Monday as more than 2,900 flights nationwide were called off by U.S. airlines. Winter weather and the omicron variant have left carriers short-staffed with big holiday crowds.
Fort Worth-based American Airlines canceled 166 flights along with hundreds more at its regional carriers. Nearly every major airline had significant cancellations and delays Monday.
Another 857 Southwest flights were delayed, meaning nearly two-fifths of the carrier’s schedule was affected.
Southwest canceled 437 flights Sunday, according to FlightAware.com, while American had 161 cancellations, about 5% of its flight schedule. Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and United Airlines all recorded triple-digit flight cancellations Sunday as well.
Since Saturday, Southwest has canceled more than 1,400 flights. Airlines have collectively parked nearly 18,000 flights in the U.S. since Christmas Eve, snarling efforts by more than 67,500 travelers to get home after visiting family or taking vacations.
Even though North Texas weather was clear Monday, DFW International Airport had 62 cancellations on arriving and departing flights, about 3% of all flights scheduled, according to FlightAware. Dallas Love Field, Southwest’s major hub, had 34 cancellations or about 5% of flights.
“Our planners continue their work to anticipate operational challenges today following the winter storm that moved across the country over the weekend, creating a band of heavy winter weather affecting the Baltimore/D.C. area Monday morning,” said Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Alyssa Foster. “Canceling hundreds of flights causes disruption across our operational system. A displacement of aircraft and employees of that magnitude brings other issues, including staffing challenge.”
Inclement weather could hassle airlines and travelers in the days ahead as well.
“We are expecting a couple more waves of this,” said Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist with Accuweather. “We’ve had some rapid changes to weather conditions and all of this is causing an amplification of weather challenges.”
For airlines, Monday’s flight schedules were only slightly better than Sunday’s, even with a lighter travel day expected.
The Transportation Security Administration recorded more than 2 million passengers on Sunday to finish the holiday travel season, a period where more than 45 million passengers traveled through checkpoints going back to Dec. 12. It’s been, by far, the busiest travel period since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, although air travel is still 10% to 20% below pre-pandemic levels.
American Airlines flight operations have been disrupted by severe weather in Washington, D.C., which was blanketed by several inches of snow by mid-Monday. The winter storm closed schools and federal offices and cut power to more than 1 million people.
“It’s affecting both flights in and out of Washington, D.C., and other flight sequences for our crews,” said American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo. “The vast majority of impacted flights were pre-canceled yesterday so we could proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport.“
For American Airlines’ flight crews, the number of “COVID-related sick calls is consistent with what we have seen over the past few days,” Urgo said.
The winter weather over New Year’s weekend was particularly hard on Southwest Airlines, which counts Denver International Airport and Chicago’s Midway Airport as its two biggest bases. Both areas were hit by heavy snowstorms that moved east to the Atlantic seaboard.
Almost 75% of flights into and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were canceled, as were 47% at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and about a quarter at Washington Dulles International, FlightAware data showed. About 21% were grounded at New York’s LaGuardia and 12% at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International.
There are still lingering problems in places such as Denver, where Southwest’s operations have slowed because “the extreme cold requires additional safety protocols for our people working outside,” Foster said.
Unlike other airlines, Southwest has said that surging COVID-19 cases have not affected operations due to being short-staffed, although weather has created similar problems with aircraft and crew being out of place.
This could be just the beginning of several days of disruptions. Porter said Accuweather’s forecasts show another weather pattern that could approach the upper Midwest and slide into the East Coast later this week.
“The weather is not going to be helping air travelers in the coming weeks,” he said.