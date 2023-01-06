Dallas-based Southwest Airlines says its holiday cancellation meltdown will cost the company between $725 million and $825 million before taxes.
Southwest said the disruptions will swing the company to a net loss for the fourth quarter, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing.
After canceling more than 16,700 flights during the last 11 days of 2022 and ruining holiday travel plans for thousands of customers, it will take a pretax hit that’s about 10 times as high as the $75 million its last meltdown in October 2021 cost.
The company’s estimate is higher than the $500 million to $700 million cost put on the fiasco by industry analysts. Southwest will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Jan. 26.
“The remaining impact relates to an estimated net increase in operating expenses, primarily due to estimated travel expense reimbursements to customers, the estimated value of Rapid Rewards points offered as a gesture of goodwill to customers that are expected to be redeemed, and premium pay and additional compensation for employees, which was partially offset by lower fuel and oil and profit-sharing expenses,” the company said in its Friday morning filing.
Southwest Airlines is trying to recover from one of the worst operational stretches in its history during a critical holiday travel period. It lost control of its flight schedule after winter storms hit key hubs and its crew rescheduling software caved under the weight of reassignments.
Southwest has spent much of this week offering travel credits worth about $300 each to disrupted passengers and trying to reunite lost luggage with owners.
Thursday night, CEO Bob Jordan released a video message, again apologizing for the debacle.
“I’ve said it before, but I can’t say it enough how sorry I am for the impact these challenges have had on our employees and our customers,” Jordan said in the video. “We have a long and proud record of delivering on expectations, and when we fall short, we aim to do the right thing.”
Meanwhile, the company has not released details on what plans it has come up with in the week since the meltdown ended to prevent another cascade of cancellations.
Southwest’s problems were so out of control that several days into the meltdown, leaders decided it was best to cancel two-thirds of flights in the coming days to try to “reset” flight schedules. They turned to manually calling pilots and flight attendants who were lost on hold while hundreds of thousands of passengers had to cancel trips, wait days for new flights or find other ways to travel.
Jordan told Bloomberg on Thursday that about three-quarters of bags had been reunited with passengers, although it will take time to process all of its requests for reimbursements since the company said it will cover “reasonable requests” for expenses incurred because of Southwest cancellations.
The Biden administration has pledged to hold the airline accountable to consumers and a Senate panel plans to schedule hearings into ways to strengthen travelers’ protections.
Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth said in a research note Friday that she expects “headwind” in the first quarter “due to potential book-away from the operations incident,” although “the generous customer reimbursement practice could potentially reduce this impact.”
“We believe sentiment and, in turn, shares will continue to be weighed down by the longer-term implications of the operations meltdown, but we continue to be cautiously optimistic that management (with both the CEO and COO relatively new in their respective roles) will be up to the task of addressing operational reliability longer term with minimal incremental net cost/investment,” Syth wrote in the research note.
