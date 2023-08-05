SWA14

A Southwest Airlines plane sits at the gate at Love Field in Dallas in March.

 Irwin Thompson/Dallas Morning News

While things haven’t been smooth at the bargaining table for both pilots and flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, the two work groups represented by unions at the Dallas-based carrier are battling each other in court.

Lawyers for the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association sent a cease-and-desist letter to flight attendant union leadership asking them to back off of protesting at a company town hall in Chicago on Aug. 14. The letter says that Transport Workers United Local 556 misrepresented themselves in getting a permit to protest, claiming to be working together with the pilot union on the picket.

