While things haven’t been smooth at the bargaining table for both pilots and flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, the two work groups represented by unions at the Dallas-based carrier are battling each other in court.
Lawyers for the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association sent a cease-and-desist letter to flight attendant union leadership asking them to back off of protesting at a company town hall in Chicago on Aug. 14. The letter says that Transport Workers United Local 556 misrepresented themselves in getting a permit to protest, claiming to be working together with the pilot union on the picket.
The union for Southwest flight attendants fired back, saying, “Your accusations are entirely unfounded, not based in fact and should be immediately retracted by SWAPA’s leadership, as a showing of good faith and solidarity in combatting our mutual foe: Southwest Airlines.”
SWAPA did not respond to a request for comment.
In a statement to The Dallas Morning News, TWU Local 556 reaffirmed the union will be picketing at the Southwest Airlines Spirit party in Chicago on August 14 and “legally obtained the proper permits to hold this informational picket.”
“Our members, the flight attendants of Southwest Airlines, deserve a contract now that values flight attendants appropriately for the hard work and challenging circumstances we have had to endure for far too long,” the statement read. “We will take every opportunity to stand up against Southwest Airlines’ continued corporate greed.”
Southwest Airlines deferred comment to the unions.
It’s a rare public show of infighting for two worker groups that are often aligned in their criticism of Southwest leadership and negotiating tactics.
Both pilots and flight attendants are in mediation for contracts. While other major carriers have made headway on deals, Southwest hasn’t.
Southwest pilots are still without a contract. Last month, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, representing Southwest’s 9,000-plus pilots, asked federal labor regulators to be released from mediation with the carrier amid a three-year contract battle, moving one step closer to a strike.
For flight attendants at Southwest, the executive board of the flight attendant union voted down a tentative contract in June, bringing negotiations back to the drawing board. According to Southwest, the National Mediation Board has requested that both parties not meet without the assigned mediators. The next available dates are in January 2024.
Southwest recently extended contracts for its mechanics until 2027, the seventh contract ratified by Southwest and its partner unions since October 2022.
