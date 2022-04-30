Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda kiss after being married aboard Southwest Airlines flight 2690 on Saturday from Dallas Love Field to Phoenix. Patterson was married aboard the flight after their original flight from Las Vegas to Dallas was canceled.
A Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas to Phoenix played host to an airborne wedding after an Oklahoma City couple with a matrimonial appointment had the original flight to Las Vegas canceled.
Jeremy and Pam Salda said “I do” at 37,000 feet last weekend when a helpful fellow traveler and an adventurous captain turned a missed opportunity into a memorable event, along with toilet paper streamers and a donut wedding cake, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said.
Pam Patterson and Jeremy Salda were traveling from Oklahoma to Las Vegas through a connection at DFW International Airport on an unnamed airline, but their connecting flight was repeatedly canceled and shifted to a different terminal before eventually being canceled.
After the cancellation, a fellow traveler who was also headed to Las Vegas suggested they rush to Dallas Love Field to catch a Southwest Airlines flight.
When the couple boarded the plane at Dallas Love Field, the plane’s captain noticed that they were already wearing their wedding attire, Patterson in a white dress and Salda in a suit.
“The captain sees us and says, ‘Oh, are you going to Vegas to get married?,” Patterson told ABC 15 News in Phoenix. “And I said, ‘Well, we’re going to try. If not, I want to do it on this plane.’ And he goes, ‘Really?’”
According to the TV station, Patterson and Salda already had a destination wedding for Mexico planned for this summer, but they needed to be legally married in the United States first. The trip to Las Vegas was planned just a week earlier and they rushed to get and alter a dress.
And while their plans were foiled by a canceled flight, it became a memorable experience for 140 or so passengers on Southwest flight 2690, who played impromptu guests and witnesses to the event.
Flight attendants dimmed the lights, passengers flicked on their “call attendant” lights and someone downloaded the wedding march. There was even a professional photographer on board with a camera to take pictures.
The passenger who alerted the couple at DFW Airport was an ordained minister and heading to Vegas. He ended up marrying the couple in the skies over Arizona, wearing a sash made of bags of pretzels clipped together, the Arizona Republic reported.
Passengers signed a notepad that doubled as a guestbook.
“A lot of them said, ‘Thank you for letting us be a part of it. ... We need this kind of stuff,’” Salda told ABC 15.