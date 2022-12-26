Dallas Love Field

A woman walks past a flight status board at Dallas Love Field airport Thursday. 

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines apologized to customers Monday after canceling more than 2,700 flights nationwide — more than two-thirds of its schedule — as it tries to recover from an operational meltdown stretching back to an arctic storm on Thursday.

The carrier is cutting a third of its flights in the coming days to try to get flight attendants and pilots back in position to reset its operations, Chief Operating Officer Andrew Watterson wrote in a memo to employees Monday night. It’s a move that could help stabilize operations, but will also reduce flying options for thousands of stranded passengers heading into another busy travel week.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you