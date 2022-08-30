Southlake parent Sravan Krishna displays signs

Southlake parent Sravan Krishna displays the “In God We Trust” posters he attempted to donate during Monday’s school board meeting.

 Carroll ISD

When a Southlake parent attempted to donate “In God We Trust” signs written in Arabic and decorated with rainbow colors, the school board president informed him that schools already have enough posters displaying the national motto.

But under a new law, Texas public schools are required to hang posters emblazoned with “In God We Trust” if someone donates a poster or framed copy to a campus.

Recommended for you