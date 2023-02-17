On Feb. 15, a meteorite crashed to the ground near McAllen. Several Rio Grande Valley area residents reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground shake beneath them, according to social media posts.
NASA reported the meteorite was about 2 feet in diameter and weighed 1,000 pounds.
Meteorite strikes are not unusual, according to Levent Gurdemir, director of the University of Texas at Arlington’s planetarium.
“It’s very common,” he said. “It’s happening every day.”
Scientists study meteorites to hunt for clues about the beginnings of our solar system, Gurdemir said.
What is a meteorite?
Way out in space, Gurdemir said, there is a ton of debris floating around. Planets shatter, objects collide and comets leave behind trails as they travel.
When a space rock enters Earth’s atmosphere, it starts to burn up. This causes what we refer to as a shooting star. Scientists call it a meteor.
Most of the time, Gurdemir said, meteors burn up fully in the atmosphere. If a fragment does fall to the ground, like it did Wednesday in South Texas, scientists call it a meteorite.
Meteorites are made of space rocks that have wandered the solar system for a long time, Gurdemir said. Studying them gives scientists a window to the past.
“Some meteors may be originating from Mars, and some meteors even may be originating from other planets, or some of the objects that no longer [exist],” he said.
How often do meteorites fall to earth?
Thousands of pounds of debris fall from the sky every day, according to Gurdemir. Since about 71% of our planet is covered by water, and many other areas are uninhabited, it’s more likely for debris to fall somewhere we might not notice. Since this meteorite touched down in South Texas with a loud boom, it drew attention from local residents who heard and felt the impact.
And because celestial objects have to compete against the brightness of city lights, it’s less likely that we’re able to spot them in the sky — unless we travel to somewhere free of light pollution.
Are meteorites dangerous to people?
Meteorites cool pretty quickly once they hit the ground and do not contain any nuclear or radioactive materials, Gurdemir said.
“It wouldn’t be dangerous to handle,” he said of the meteorite that crashed in South Texas.
Officials have not yet located the meteorite, and anyone who spots it is encouraged to contact authorities.
In the meantime, North Texas residents curious to see a meteorite for themselves can observe two pieces of meteorites on display at UTA’s planetarium, Gurdemir said.
