GLEN ROSE — After receiving a briefing on the largest wildfire in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration Saturday afternoon that added Somervell County to the dozens of Texas counties threatened this summer. But there was a silver lining, he said.
“The best news is that no lives have been lost, and so we commend the way the community has responded, the people who were perhaps in the area where the fire struck,” Abbott said at a news conference at Glen Rose High School. “You can face a fire and see that your property may be lost, but the most important thing that you have is your life.”
Burning more than 10 square miles about 70 miles southwest of Dallas, the Chalk Mountain Fire has destroyed 16 houses and damaged five more, the governor said. Sixty homes have been evacuated, and 40 are threatened. Two injuries have been confirmed — both of them minor.
“It’s clear there have been people who’ve been working around the clock ever since the fire began to extinguish it, to save property, to save lives, to save our lives and they’ve been remarkably effective at achieving their goal and I want to thank all of them for stepping up and doing what they’ve done,” the governor said.
The Chalk Mountain Fire is about 10% contained, and officials said that’s a conservative estimate expected to rise in the coming days. But weather conditions over the next few days will be “trying to make that fire escape,” said Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Kidd said local officials have done a “great job here of not waiting too long to call for assistance.”
“The conditions are just such that any fire, any spark, it’s off to the races and we’ve got to get on this as quick as we can,” he said.
Fire season isn’t over by a long shot, Kidd said. In the past seven days, authorities have responded to 205 wildfires that have burned 22,132 acres. Since 2022 started, they have responded to 6,809 fires that have burned 596,427 acres.
Abbott’s disaster declaration added Somervell and nine other counties — including Denton and Kaufman — to a list of 73 others already threatened by fires. The declaration makes it easier for state agencies to respond quickly to emergencies.
The shelter helping families affected by the Somervell County fire was expected to close Saturday night, Abbott said. Everyone staying there had left, as had most pets and livestock housed there.
But residents still need support after losing their homes and belongings, the governor said, adding that donations can be made to the LDL Relief Fund at any First Financial Bank.