Shooting victim

Ka’Desha Weatherly, mother of shooting victim Paul Willis, who was 18, sits by a flower bouquet during a Fourth of July parade along Horne Street in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Three people were killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July celebration late Monday in Fort Worth's historic Como neighborhood.

 Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

FORT WORTH — At first, it sounded like more fireworks, one deafening boom after another.

Then came the screams and bodies crashing to the pavement, as hundreds of revelers scrambled to safety behind buildings or cars, looking for loved ones along the way.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags