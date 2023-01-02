DALLAS — A Dallas woman in her late 20s is trying to recover $12,000 that a scammer acting as a JPMorgan Chase Bank representative persuaded her to withdraw.
The victim, Anna Kate, said the caller knew her security questions and answers, her last transaction, the last time she had visited an ATM and her account balance to the penny.
“He knew too much,” said Anna Kate, who was advised by the U.S. Secret Service Dallas field office assisting with her case to only use her first name in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. “I fully believed he was a Chase employee.”
The emotional roller coaster began Nov. 3 when Anna Kate answered the phone to a man saying he was a Chase representative and wanted to verify some suspicious charges.
“Did you recently purchase a computer and some Apple AirPods?” he asked.
Anna Kate said she hadn’t and immediately logged onto her account to see the fraudulent charges herself.
“I don’t see them on my end,” she told the caller.
He told her the charges were preauthorized and needed to be addressed immediately to protect the rest of her funds. He said the amount of money she had in the account was greater than what’s covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. in the case of theft. To protect the remaining funds, she needed to move some into a new account.
He advised her to go to her local Chase branch and take out $24,700 in cash from the account. He told her to appear confident and not let the bank retail worker know what was going on because the thief was likely working at the branch. He told her to keep him on the phone and tell the Chase branch employee that she needed the cash for renovations.
“Looking back there were red flags, but it all happened so fast,” Anna Kate said.
In the end, she was only able to take out $12,000. He walked her through how to insert the cash into a bitcoin ATM, saying it would show up in her Chase bitcoin wallet.
When Anna Kate got home, she didn’t see the bitcoin account. She called Chase Bank and this time spoke with an actual employee, who told her that no one from the bank had been in contact with her.
“What’s scary is that the script they used was identical to the one the scammer used,” she said. “The scammer had memorized it.”
Anna Kate filed a police report and contacted the Secret Service.
For the next 48 hours, the scammer continued to text her, asking her to withdraw the additional $12,700 so she didn’t lose it. She blocked the number. When she went back to her Chase branch, she said she was told there wasn’t anything that could be done since she was the one who withdrew the money.
Banks are required to refund customers for transactions they didn’t authorize, but if they’re tricked into authorizing it, customers lose that protection.
In a statement to The Dallas Morning News, Chase spokesman Daniel Castorina said: “While we can’t provide details for privacy reasons, we did review this transaction and confirmed we did ask [Anna Kate] a number of questions when she withdrew the money at a branch.”
She is now in the process of switching all of her banking to Frost Bank, she said.
Secret Service agents told Anna Kate her case was unusual because scammers don’t typically know details like the last ATM transaction without asking for personal information first, nor do they typically communicate by text or continue to harass victims, she said.
About a month after losing the $12,000, Anna Kate said another $2,000 in fraudulent charges appeared on her credit card. She said she’s working with the Secret Service to trace the missing money.
Looking back, Anna Kate said she had way too much money in her checking account, more than $50,000, and she thinks the scammer knew that.
She said the scammer played the “trusting card” — acting like he was on her side and wanting to help her protect her money. He also played on her fear of losing her money, she said.
“It was horrible,” she said. “I felt stupid. I worked so hard trying to save to buy a house.”
Her case is similar to a recent one in Chicago in which a woman, Monika Jedrzejek, lost almost $25,000 to a scammer who sent her a text message that appeared to be from a real Chase Bank phone number, WBBM-TV reported. Like Anna Kate, Jedrzejek told the TV station that the scammer “seemed very knowledgeable about Chase.”
Anna Kate said she is devastated and embarrassed but wants to share her story to help prevent a reoccurrence. She worries the scammer’s playbook will continue to escalate and the next victim could lose everything.
“My advice is to stop and take a breath and think,” she said. “Nothing is that urgent. Hang up and call the real bank number to be sure about who you’re talking with.”
Advice from Chase and the Secret Service
Chase provided The Dallas Morning News with the following advice for readers:
- Never share your banking password with anyone.
- Never send money or buy gift cards or cryptocurrencies for someone who tells you that doing so will prevent fraud or avoid a service interruption on your account. Bank employees won’t ask consumers to do this, but scammers will. Bank employees also won’t ask customers to screen share their mobile device or computer to help them.
- If you want to be sure you’re speaking with a real Chase employee, call the number on the back of your debit or credit card or visit your local branch.
William Smarr, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service Dallas field office, said the agency’s policy is to not talk about any open investigation.
“In general, around the holidays, you typically do see an increase in scams,” he said.
Last year, losses from reported fraud across all categories totaled more than $5.8 billion, a 70% increase from 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Due to the high number of scam calls coming from illegal call centers and phishing gangs in India, the FBI has assigned a permanent representative at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi to work with local law enforcement to uncover scammers and to freeze money U.S. citizens have sent to scammers through wire and cryptocurrencies, according to The Times of India.
Smarr said important reminders are to not use public Wi-Fi, to have strong passwords and to use two-factor authentication. He also advised that banks won’t ask for personal information, for access to your computer for remote login or for you to transfer your money into crypto.
Scammers will often try to move stolen money into crypto because it’s harder to get it back, but not impossible, Smarr said. If money leaves the U.S., the chances of getting it back depend on the country, with some being more law enforcement friendly than others, he said. With wire transfers, if the scam is caught within 24 to 48 hours, the agency can often get it reversed, he said.
The earlier law enforcement is involved, the better the chances of getting a victim’s money returned, Smarr said.
“Always contact your local Secret Service agency or, at minimum, contact some law enforcement agency,” Smarr said. “We can’t guarantee we can look at every case. If we think we can get someone prosecuted, there’s a better chance we will look at it.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.