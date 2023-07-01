dmn obit archival photo

In this file photo from 1994, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Russell H. Dilday hugs his wife Betty (right) as he talks to students who showed up at his house on campus in a show of support in his favor after the long time president of the seminary was fired by the Board of Trustees. 

 DMN Archives

Russell H. Dilday, the sixth president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth and former president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas, died June 21 in Dallas. He was 92.

His death came after he had been in failing health for about two years, his daughter Nancy Dilday Duck told the Baptist Standard.

