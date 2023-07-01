Russell H. Dilday, the sixth president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth and former president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas, died June 21 in Dallas. He was 92.
His death came after he had been in failing health for about two years, his daughter Nancy Dilday Duck told the Baptist Standard.
“Daddy never lost his wonderful sense of humor and his heart for ministry,” his family said in a statement. “Everyone around him loved and admired him. We are sad to lose him, but we are grateful for his amazing life and all he did for the kingdom of God. We have lost a wonderful father and Baptists have lost a great leader.”
Under Dilday’s leadership, the seminary’s endowment more than doubled, and the school experienced a great period of growth, but Dilday was fired in 1994 by the conservative Board of Trustees who had “long viewed Dr. Dilday as overly critical of the national convention’s leadership and too sympathetic to more moderate views,” The Dallas Morning News reported.
Hundreds of students participated in protests against Dilday’s firing, which drew attention across the country and prompted overwhelming support, including a call from fellow Baptist and former President Jimmy Carter, The Chronicle of Higher Education reported.
He told the students that “the work of the Kingdom is bigger than any of us — bigger than trustees or presidents or even students,” according to an obituary on the seminary’s website. He said their noblest response would be “to get back into class and continue their studies; to apply themselves more diligently than ever to the work God had called them to do.”
Dilday served as president from 1978 to 1994, and during that time the school — affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention — became the largest theological seminary in the world and was responsible for training more than half of Southern Baptist missionaries.
Dilday was president of the school when its current president, David S. Dockery, was a student there, Dockery told The Christian Index.
“As a student, I always appreciated his leadership for the seminary and his care for students,” Dockery said. “He worked tirelessly to strengthen the faculty, enhance the facilities, and to grow the endowment during these early years of his presidency.”
Seminary Chancellor O.S. Hawkins said he thanks God for Dilday.
“Although we were on different sides of the Southern Baptist Convention divide, I never lost my love and respect for him,” Hawkins told the Index. “Southwestern Seminary saw some of its greatest days during his presidency. He loved the Lord and left a legacy.”
Dockery said Southwestern continues to “be blessed” by Dilday’s efforts.
Born in Amarillo in 1930, Dilday earned a bachelor’s degree in religion from Baylor University in 1952 before earning his master’s of divinity and doctorate of philosophy degrees from Southwestern.
After his firing, he went on to teach at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary, serving as its acting dean in the mid-90s. He also served as interim pastor of multiple churches in Texas; interim president of Howard Payne University; and, most recently, as chancellor of the B.H. Carroll Theological Institute, which he helped launch in 2003.
Dilday was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty, in 2018, and his son, Robert Dilday, in 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Dilday Duck and Ellen Dilday Garrett, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Dilday will be 10 a.m. July 8 at the Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas. Dilday’s family requested memorials be made to the Russell H. Dilday Chair in Baptist Life and Leadership at Baylor’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary by contacting Jon Sisk at jon_sisk@baylor.edu or 254-715-6124. ha
