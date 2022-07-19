Elementary school

Some school districts across Texas are shrinking their school weeks to four days as a way to attract and retain both teachers and students. 

 Allie Goulding/Texas Tribune file photo

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/07/19/texas-schools-four-day-weeks/.

At the end of April, Mineral Wells ISD, located about 50 miles west of Fort Worth, lost one of its most treasured educators. After teaching there for decades, the teacher was a longstanding community member.

Then in early May, the district lost six more teachers over a 10-day period. It was a worrisome trend for the small district, which has about 3,000 students and employs about 500 staff members, including some 230 teachers.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!