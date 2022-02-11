AUSTIN — Sarah Weddington had a high-profile life in government, politics and law, making history along the way as the lawyer who argued the landmark Roe v. Wade case before the U.S. Supreme Court that effectively legalized abortion across the nation in the early 1970s.
But Thursday’s memorial for Weddington at the hallowed Texas State Cemetery was a relatively low-key affair, attended by dozens of friends, students and family members.
Weddington, who died Dec. 26, was buried a few feet away from Gov. Ann Richards, a fact Weddington looked forward to before her death. Richards served as an aide to Weddington in the Texas Legislature.
In a memorial article after the death of Richards, Weddington wrote in The Texas Observer that when it came her turn to be buried in the Texas State Cemetery she looked forward to having “great late-night conversations, remembering our battles of the past and celebrating the victories that live after us.”
The cemetery is the eternal home for many famous Texans, such as Stephen F. Austin, Gen. Albert Sidney Johnston, Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, Congresswoman Barbara Jordan and Navy SEAL Chris Kyle.
Weddington, who was known for her dedication to elevating the role of Texas women as leaders, often spoke of the “great Parthenon of Texas Women” above, said the Rev. Taylor Fuerst, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Austin.
“Weddington was and is an emblem, a proxy almost for reproductive freedom. Her name is synonymous with the cause,” Fuerst said. “That moment was big, world-changing big … a landmark in time. But for Sarah it was not enough.”
Roe v. Wade was decided on Jan. 22, 1973, effectively making abortion legal up to viability. Today, Weddington’s best-known victory in that case is being directly challenged by Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Services, a Mississippi case expected to be decided at the end of the U.S. Supreme Court term in June.
Texas has imposed new restrictions on abortion through passage of Senate Bill 8, which bans elective abortion after about six weeks. SB 8 has survived court challenges so far, and the Supreme Court has allowed it to remain in effect as limited challenges to its enforcement continue. The law was enacted on Sept. 1.
Weddington also was a beloved teacher and mentor. She served as a distinguished lecturer and adjunct professor at the Texas Woman’s University for over a decade.
When Weddington argued Roe v. Wade in 1971, she became the youngest person to argue before the high court, at 26.
Weddington’s decision to terminate a pregnancy during her third year of law school played a significant role in her involvement in securing and preserving abortion rights, according to a 2013 profile in The Dallas Morning News.
She teamed up with Linda Coffee, a fellow University of Texas law grad to represent Norma McCorvey, originally known by her pseudonym “Jane Roe.”
“She was definitely a pioneer,” Coffee, told The Dallas Morning News upon hearing the news of her death in December. “She was a strong leader.”
In 1973, Weddington became the first Austin woman to join the 150-member Texas House of Representatives. She served for three terms, during which she authored multiple bills that became law, expanding women’s rights, including legal protections for sexual assault and rape victims.
Rebecca Seawright, a New York Assembly member who had worked as an intern for Weddington in Washington, D.C., met Weddington at a Young Women’s Political Caucus.
“I was a teenager in the audience, paying close attention to her every word. Afterwards, a few of us walked her to the car. And we had a nice chat about worldly things. OK, it’s about women’s issues,” Seawright said with laughter.
She spoke of Weddington’s bravery, boldness and kindness to others. As an intern who later worked in many different jobs for Weddington, Seawright said she remembers how Weddington found out about the Roe decision.
“She was in her office at the Texas State Capitol, on the day that President Lyndon Baines Johnson died, a reporter from The New York Times called and asked if she had a comment. Sarah asked ‘about what?’ ‘Your case Roe vs. Wade was decided today.’ To which Sarah replied, ‘How was it decided?’”
She moved to the White House as President Jimmy Carter’s top adviser for women’s issues at a time when the White House was trying unsuccessfully to pass the Equal Rights Amendment. A year later, she was made assistant to the president for political affairs, a position she held until Carter left office.
In 1977, she was the first woman to take on the role of general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As a special assistant to Carter, Weddington advised the administration on issues that impacted women, eventually helping Carter suggest Ruth Bader Ginsburg for the U.S. Court of Appeals.