James Miller and Ricky Morrison

James Miller, 48, and Ricky Morrison, 40, pose for a portrait at their home in Fort Worth last week. The couple started dating in 2013 and decided to get married after the Supreme Court ruling overthrowing Roe v. Wade, afraid that same-sex marriage could be overruled next.

 Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News

AUSTIN — Wedding dates are getting moved up. Paternity documents and wills are being updated. Homes are up for sale.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the right to an abortion quickly renewed debate over the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people — especially those living in red states. Worried the court will revisit other rulings like gay marriage, some LGBT Texans are changing their life plans, with some deciding to leave the state.

QUITTINGTEXAS

Rocky Lane, right, takes a selfie of himself and wife Sarah Swofford during a road trip on the Oregon coast in March. The political climate in Texas has driven the couple to look for a new home.

