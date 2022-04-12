Rising food, energy and housing costs are creating an even tighter squeeze in Dallas-Fort Worth.
The region’s annual inflation rate checked in at 9% in March — the highest year-over-year increase since December 1981. That compares with a U.S. rate of 8.5%.
Prices rose on an annual basis by 1.2 percentage points from January, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics last reported on D-FW’s consumer index. BLS began tracking regional data in 1963 and D-FW recorded its highest inflation rate in April 1980 at 19%. The region saw double-digit inflation from February 1979 to October 1981.
In March, D-FW reported double-digit increases in housing costs, grocery items, electricity and gasoline and used car prices compared with the same month a year ago. Those are the notoriously volatile components of the consumer price index.
Gas, food
Over the weekend, gas prices fell to $3.46 at some North Texas locations. On Tuesday, according to Gas Buddy’s fuel tracker, Texans were paying an average of $3.69 a gallon for unleaded gasoline, the fourth-lowest in the nation.
March was the first full month in which the consumer price index captured the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on oil prices. BLS reported a 37% year-over-year rise in energy prices.
Natural gas prices, particularly consumer and utility piped gas used in homes, tends to be a little less volatile than gasoline, said Julie Percival, BLS regional economist in Dallas.
“The utility companies are kind of brokering that cost for you,” Percival said. “Some of those are still regulated, not by the state of Texas, but the other states in our reporting area. They still have a lot of their utilities, managed by government organizations, public utility organizations. We may be seeing less volatility to the consumer because of that.”
Albertsons, which also operates Tom Thumb and Market Street stores in North Texas, said Tuesday that its profit margin narrowed as a result of higher fuel costs. Excluding fuel, the grocer said its costs were flat, but only after productivity and improved pharmacy margins related to COVID-19 vaccines offset higher product and supply chain costs.
D-FW prices in the broad-based food category jumped 9.8% alone for the 12-month period. Percival said price hikes on fruits and vegetables contributed a large portion of the increase.
Grocery prices have been steadily rising since April 2021, according to market research firm Numerator. It noted that dollar store prices nearly doubled other retail channels.
Conagra Brands Inc., a Chicago-based food company, estimated meat prices rose 50% over a 12-month period, according to trade publication Meat+Poultry.
Big purchases
Annual inflation is running well above the Federal Reserve’s goal of 2%. Bloomberg analysts reported the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by half a point in May.
“While we expect to see things like used cars and trucks start to come off, really it’s these drivers of core CPI that are more persistent drivers of inflation,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG in a Bloomberg report. “And once they get going, they tend to last.”
If you’re buying a new or used vehicle, D-FW is seeing a “little bit” of a price deflation, Percival said. Used car and truck prices remain up 34% year-over-year but fell almost 1% from January. New vehicles are up over 5% year-over-year.
“I’ve heard some people I know say they’ve just kind of given up looking for a used car. They’re switching over, and saying ‘Used cars are so expensive, I might as well buy a new car,’” Percival said.
Housing costs overall are up 7.9% year-over-year in D-FW. March is typically when inventory of homes for sale ramps up for the spring and summer, but instead the local market saw its first sales drop of 2022.
The median sale price in North Texas has risen 22% since March 2021, from $311,500 to $380,000. Since March 2020, the median rose more than 40% from $270,000.
D-FW’s real estate landscape is a “complex environment,” Percival said, with population growth driving housing demand.
“It’s like what you see in any kind of market,” Percival said. “The price goes up with demand. And once the price goes up, then demand starts to kind of level off.”
Renters are feeling the pinch, too, with rents up 7% from last year.
In the early months of 2022, apartment hunters are finding little options and higher prices. Dallas-Fort Worth apartment vacancy rates fell to less than 3% in the first three months of the year. And demand for local rental units outpaced new apartment completions, according to the latest data from Richardson-based RealPage.
Businesses, wages
Inflation concerns also have now moved ahead of labor worries for small businesses.
According to the National Federation of Independent Business’ quarterly survey, 31% of business owners cited inflation as the single most important problem.
“With inflation, an ongoing staffing shortage, and supply chain disruptions, small business owners remain pessimistic about their future business conditions,” said NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg.
Wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, creating a “big disconnect in the economy,” Percival said. The Labor Department says that after accounting for higher consumer prices, hourly earnings for private sector employees fell 2.7% in March from a year earlier, the 12th straight such drop.
“Prices can rise fairly high, but wages don’t necessarily keep pace,” Percival said.
There is a slight silver lining in March’s data. Price hikes in some consumer items are beginning to decline — possibly signaling a peak to inflation.
“It’s better than nothing,” Percival said. “I find it to be kind of an encouraging sign, at least in terms of price changes.”