A voter casts their ballot
A voter casts their ballot at a polling station at the El Paso Fire Department Fire Station No. 3 on Nov. 3, 2020.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune 

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Republican effort to remove a host of Libertarian candidates from the November ballot, saying the GOP did not bring their challenge soon enough.

In a unanimous opinion, the all-GOP court did not weigh in on the merits of the challenge but said the challenge came too late in the election cycle. The Libertarian Party nominated the candidates in April, the court said, and the GOP waited until earlier this month to challenge their candidacies.

