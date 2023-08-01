Pregnant people in almost half of the counties in Texas don’t have adequate access to health care. That’s according to a new report by the March of Dimes, which measures maternity care in the United States.

More than 46% of Texas counties are defined as maternity care deserts, which means those counties have no maternity care centers or obstetricians. People seeking care had to travel an average of 30 miles to find a doctor in a maternity care desert, with some traveling up to 70 miles to find the nearest birthing hospital.

