WASHINGTON — With Republican rivals accusing him of betrayal for accepting the fact that former President Donald Trump lost, Rep. Van Taylor has been trying to redirect attention in a deeply conservative district to less divisive topics.
Dislike of mask mandates, for instance, and a clamor for more border security.
He touts sterling ratings and endorsements: one of just six House members with a 100% score from Heritage Action. A grades from the NRA and National Right to Life. Support from conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz.
“I’m the only person in this race with a record on the Second Amendment. I’m the only person in this race with a record on right to life,” he said after knocking on doors Monday in McKinney. “People find that very compelling … There’s someone I can trust, someone who has a proven track record of being conservative.”
Rivals in the March 1 primary, trying to harness simmering anger among hardcore Trump supporters, focus on other parts of Taylor’s record. They’re hoping his refusal to buy false claims about the 2020 election will cost him a third term.
“I’ll tell you, there were enough irregularities,” said Keith Self, a former three-term Collin County judge, greeting voters at Carpenter Park Recreation Center in Plano.
Another challenger, businesswoman Suzanne Harp, is even more explicit in echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about a stolen election. She routinely hammers Taylor for voting to certify the Electoral College tally.
“The temperature on the ground is that we want change,” she said, stumping Sunday at the John and Judy Gay Public Library in McKinney.
Both paint Taylor as out of step with the district — Collin County and, under the new map adopted last year, most of Hunt County, too — because he rejects Trump’s baseless assertion that President Joe Biden stole the presidency.
Both demand audits and probes into the 2020 election, shrugging aside the lack of evidence of mischief.
They also accuse Taylor of supporting the House inquiry into the Jan. 6 uprising. That’s incorrect, but a potent line of attack in a district where Republicans enjoy a nearly 2-1 edge.
“Now he tries to tell people that he didn’t vote for it. So that is not sitting well with people,” Self said.
Harp disputes the characterization of Jan. 6 as an insurrection and downplays the riot. She believes an unfounded theory, rejected by the FBI, that leftwing Antifa agitators were responsible for violence.
“There’s probably some nefarious people there. But there were also some protesters there that were taking selfies,” she said.
More than 700 rioters have been charged with assaults on police, interfering with Congress and other crimes. So far, 11 have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Taylor has sought to blunt the attacks and focus voters’ attention on his support for Trump’s border wall and his service as a Marine in Iraq. He’s also embracing Trumpian lingo, a deft move to court the ex-president’s base.
“America First, on the battlefield and in Washington” is the tagline on a 30-second TV ad airing in the final week of the contest.
There’s a shot of the border wall, with photos of Taylor and Trump pasted on the side.
“Van Taylor proudly stood with President Trump on securing the border and fighting the liberal mob,” the narrator says.
There’s an ominous shot of a mob — not the one at the U.S. Capitol — then a shot of a gas pump with fuel priced at a whopping $5.99 a gallon. The narration says Taylor will hold Biden accountable.
The incumbent has vastly more resources than his challengers. He’s raised about $2 million, and still had $827,000 left to spend at last report.
Self trailed at $206,000, more than triple Harp’s haul.
Outside the Carpenter rec center, Chris Downs, a Plano resident for over three decades, called the division stemming from the Capitol attack unfortunate.
To her, though, there’s a right side of the argument and Taylor is on it.
“Let’s be honest, that was an insurrection on January 6th, and I say that as a Republican in Texas,” Downs said.
Self, 68, retired three years ago after 12 years as county judge.
He’s confident he can force Taylor into a May 24 runoff, citing his tenure as judge and his own military service in the Army.
“I know as Collin County judge what he did for Collin County and how stable we were,” said Marjorie Willich, a debt collector casting an early ballot at the Carpenter rec center on Saturday, wearing a Self T-shirt. “This is a man who loves his country, has served his country.”
Lining the roads of Plano and McKinney near early voting sites were signs for Gov. Greg Abbott’s challengers, who, like Taylor’s rivals, are also attacking from the right.
Self backs Allen West, the former Texas GOP chair and one-term Florida congressman. Harp praises West, Blaze TV host and motivational speaker Chad Prather, and Don Huffines, a former state senator.
There were also signs from an Ohio-based political action committee that claim “Van Taylor Betrayed Us.” The web address on the bottom points to a site that depicts him as a fallen conservative warrior who has supported “job killing vaccine mandates” and a Democrat-controlled Jan. 6 commission that is “enabling imprisonment of their political enemies.”
Self said he felt compelled to get back into politics because Taylor’s actions were so egregious. The allegation – which is false – is that Taylor supported creation of the House Jan. 6 committee that Republicans regard as hyper partisan.
He calls that a “red line” for Collin County voters.
It’s an outright distortion.
Taylor opposed creation of the House committee, after supporting a much different approach — a bipartisan commission like the one that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Senate Republicans killed the Sept. 11-style commission.
Democrats then created the House panel, which Taylor opposed.
“When that does come up, I tell people I voted against Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 select Committee, the witch hunt that is currently harassing Republicans, every time it came up for a vote,” Taylor said.
Self has consistently conflated the House committee with a national commission that never got off the ground.
Suggesting ongoing confusion, Self recently told Texas Monthly that instead of the House committee, comprised of eight Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans, “They should have an independent commission to look at it….Both parties would get to nominate or appoint or assign members to it. It would’ve been more balanced.”
That’s exactly what Taylor supported.