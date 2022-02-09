WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, who as White House physician famously vouched for Donald Trump’s vigor and mental acuity, has renewed calls for President Joe Biden to undergo cognitive testing.
As the latest evidence of mental decline, Jackson cited the 79-year-old president’s sarcastic response when a Fox News reporter asked at the end of a brief interaction with the press pool two weeks ago whether inflation is a political liability.
“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden muttered. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a b---h.”
“The Alzheimer’s Association lists ‘changes in mood and personality,’ including being more ‘easily upset’” as one of 10 early signs of mental decline, Jackson wrote this week.
“As you may remember,” the Amarillo Republican added — insinuating forgetfulness, another sign of dementia — “Members of Congress sent you a letter on this issue in June of last year, to which you have not replied.”
Jackson represents District 13, which covers the Panhandle and various counties north and west of Denton County. It was redrawn last year to include Krum and much of the city of Denton.
The White House declined to respond the letter, which was dated Tuesday.
The letter last June included 14 signatures from House Republicans.
The updated version was signed by three dozen, though only two of 10 Republican physicians in the House: Jackson, whose specialty is emergency medicine, and a urologist from North Carolina, Rep. Greg Murphy.
The letter prompted a harsh response from President Barack Obama’s official photographer, Pete Souza. He called Jackson a liar who was “often hung over on foreign trips.” An investigation by the Pentagon inspector general found that Jackson violated rules against drinking on duty during two trips with Obama, to the Philippines and Argentina.
The other physician in the Texas delegation, Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, an obstetrician, didn’t sign either letter.
Rep. Brian Babin of Woodville, a dentist, signed both letters. So did Rep. Beth Van Duyne, a former mayor of Irving and housing official in the Trump administration whose college degree is in urban planning; and Rep. Pat Fallon of Sherman, who used to own a clothing store.
Two other Texans signed the newer letter: Rep. Randy Weber of Friendswood, who owned an air conditioning company, and Rep. Troy Nehls of Richmond, a former sheriff.
Trump regularly claimed during the 2020 campaign that Biden was senile.
Jackson began echoing that during his own bid for Congress that fall.
The Kremlin backed a scheme to peddle rumors during the campaign that Biden was senile, according to a U.S. intelligence bulletin from July 2020.
The White House ignored Jackson’s previous letter, which also noted that the congressman had administered a standard cognition test to Trump a year into his term.
Jackson was then an active duty rear admiral and physician to the president. Obama named him to that post in 2013, seven years after he joined the White House medical unit.
In early January 2018, Trump asserted that he was a “very stable genius” in response to a book about his erratic first year as president.
Mental health professionals lobbied for a cognitive work-up, citing Trump’s “rambling” speech, “suspect judgment, planning, problem-solving and impulse control” and other publicly observable symptoms of decline.
On Jan. 16, 2018, Jackson announced that Trump had requested and aced a Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test commonly used to screen for dementia. Based on Trump’s “30 out of 30” and his own interactions, Jackson told the White House press corps, “he has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever.”
That was the same briefing at which he declared that at 6 feet, 3 inches and 239 pounds, one pound shy of obesity, Trump was in “excellent” health.
Two months later, Trump nominated Jackson to join his cabinet as secretary of Veterans Affairs. The nomination fell apart within weeks as allegations surfaced about Jackson’s treatment of subordinates.
Tuesday’s letter asserts that Biden owes the public assurance that he’s mentally fit to serve as commander in chief, citing a poll that found only 46% currently believe that he is.
The letter cites a Dec. 16 news conference with the White House COVID-19 response team: “You appeared to be unable to read the numbers in front of you. When attempting to announce the total number of the population who had received a booster shot, you said, ‘57… excuse me… 570… I don’t want to read it, I’m not sure I got the right number…’ before being corrected by Dr. Anthony Fauci with the right statistic of 57 million.”
“This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years. On the campaign trail, you often forgot the names of states that you were in for campaign rallies,” Jackson wrote.