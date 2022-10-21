LGC_RealPage-3.jpg
Buy Now

RealPage headquarters in Richardson RealPage. Richardson on Dec. 21, 2020. 

 Lola Gomez/DMN

Renters are suing Richardson-based RealPage and some of the largest property management firms in the nation for allegedly forming what they call a “cartel” to artificially inflate apartment prices above competitive levels.

Five renters are challenging RealPage and seven property management firms — including Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. — days after ProPublica published an investigation on landlords’ use of RealPage’s proprietary YieldStar algorithm to push the highest possible rent prices on tenants for apartments across the U.S.

Recommended for you