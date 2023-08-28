AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, seen from the Richard Greene Linear Park in Arlington.

 Yfat Yossifor/KERA

When visitors arrive in North Texas for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, they will find themselves heading to the AT&T Stadium in a variety of ways: classic transportation options such as shuttles, bikes and scooters as well as more novel methods like helipads and other emerging technologies.

For local officials planning the event, nothing is yet off the table.

