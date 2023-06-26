HTeaO Denton
HTeaO, at 2211 W. University Drive in Denton. 

 Al Key/DRC file photo

A Texas summer and iced tea go together like fall and football.

So it should be little surprise that a tea-based brand based in Fort Worth comes in at No. 59 in Inc. magazine’s list of private companies in the Southwest.

Justin Howe

Justin Howe, CEO of HTeaO
HTeaO

HTeaO’s 26 flavors are made naturally with no powders or syrups, and the water is treated and filtered. 
