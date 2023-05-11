It could be months before Dallas systems are fully restored after a cyberattack last week, city officials said Thursday.

Dallas information technology staff are still working with consultants and outside groups to help review and clean servers possibly impacted by ransomware with a focus on restoring systems from public safety departments first, then other public facing agencies, and then everything else. But it’s the restoration of some internal systems described as having background functions that will likely take the longest to complete.

