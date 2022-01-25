Schools across Texas and the country are grappling with a string of threats that disrupt classes for students whose education is already upended by the rising coronavirus cases, school closures and staff shortages.
In recent weeks, numerous North Texas campuses were in lockdowns because of viral threats of violence. Meanwhile, some teens are facing criminal charges for those threats.
Each school day, the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) identifies at least five schools around the United States that received threats of violence, said spokesperson Jay Farlow in a statement.
The number of threats schools nationwide have received during the current academic year is five times that of typical years, according to The Violence Project, a nonprofit research center.
Some Denton schools were on lockdown last week after an anonymous caller said “a shooting would take place” if a high school wasn’t evacuated, according to police. In December, viral social media posts encouraged students to disrupt classes and riot while another threat warned of a national “school shooting day.”
Frisco ISD canceled classes at Lone Star High School after a different post spread across the community. It urged families to not send their children to classes due to possible threats of violence against the school.
Here’s what parents and educators may be asking themselves.
Why are schools experiencing a sudden increase in threats lately?
Because of the rise in positive coronavirus cases and staff shortages, districts continue to be forced to close campuses or pivot to virtual learning. That means troubled students who might need support are harder to identify, NASRO executive director Mo Canady said.
“We’ve got kids that are maybe living in environments that are not good in the first place,” Canady said. “Now they’re not even getting a break in their day by being in school … it really is the culmination of a perfect storm, unfortunately.”
And schools generally see an uptick in threats following a long break — such as after the winter holidays or the extended MLK weekend, said school safety consultant Craig Miller.
Miller — a retired deputy police chief with the Dallas Police Department and former Dallas ISD police chief — now works with campuses across the state to address security concerns.
Miller, who worked with DISD for about eight years, notes that threats coming around breaks are “very consistent with every single school year.”
“We can anticipate that exact same thing happening again when we get to the days and the week leading up to spring break,” he said. “They happen every single year. They’re not unusual.”
How do threats spread so quickly throughout the country?
The problem with threats made over social media is that many schools across the country share similar or the exact same name as hundreds of others, Miller said. So social media posts made targeting one school could be confused for another at an entirely different state.
The threats encouraging students to riot, for example, had school districts in Forney, Lewisville, Waco and elsewhere working to calm parents’ concerns.
Why do students make false threats?
The reasons can differ. Some students do it for online clout, Miller said.
For example, Miller previously worked with police to investigate a particular school threat that led them to a student who told them he wanted to find out how many social media followers he could get for an Instagram account.
“It’s still a terroristic threat,” he said. “I don’t think anybody can deny that it caused alarm.”
What consequences can students in Texas face for threatening their schools?
Criminal charges for making threats against schools in the state can vary.
Even if students intended it as a prank, they potentially face being charged with terroristic threat.
Texas’ criminal justice system also classifies anyone 17 or older as an adult. So older students who are arrested, charged and convicted for terroristic threat will face harsher backlash.
“When you go in for a job application, they’re going to have a question that says, ‘Have you ever been convicted of a felony?’” Miller said. “As an employer, that’s — in many instances — a game changer … a disqualifier.”
What can districts do to prevent students from making these threats in the future?
Classmates and staff speaking up when they notice a student acting suspicious is key, officials say.
That’s why it’s important that each student have a “positive relationship with at least one trusted adult” at school, Canady said.
“Someone that they can go and share things with that are concerning them, that are scaring them, that are making them feel unsafe,” he added. “It really can help us stop something before it ever happens.”
Ensuring ample communication between school officials and police can help identify which students and parents need resources or support, which can dissipate future issues, Miller said.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh, I knew that that kid was going to do that,” he said. “But did you share that with anyone? That’s really critical.”
Meanwhile, educators and police need to probe into the deeper reasons why students are making these threats to find out what’s going on in their lives that has gotten them to this point and how can they give students the help that they need.
“Mental health is a reality,” Miller said. “It takes a lot of people, a lot of moving parts to … get assistance to the kids that actually need that help.”