prosper hotel

Atlantic Hotels owns more than a dozen North Texas hotels, including the Residence Inn by Marriott near Interstate 30 west of downtown Dallas. The company plans to build another Residence Inn by Marriott in Prosper.

 Atlantic Hotels

At the end of last year, there were 176 new hotels in the works for North Texas.

A project planned on U.S. Highway 380 in Denton County stands out.

0
0
0
0
0