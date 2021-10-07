One correctional officer was planning his wedding. Another had retired, and then returned to work in his early 60s. The oldest was nearly 80 years old.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says COVID-19 contributed to the deaths of at least 13 staff members last month. As COVID-19 fatalities dropped across the state, September marked the deadliest month for prison staff since the pandemic began.
Overcrowding, old prisons and inadequate social distancing behind bars have made jails and prisons nationwide a hotbed for COVID-19. Prisons elsewhere have kept strict safety protocols in place to stem its spread, even doubling down on mask and vaccine mandates as the highly contagious delta variant ravaged the country.
But Texas has relaxed, or rejected, many of these precautions.
Vaccine mandates are banned in Texas and the state no longer requires masks at nearly one quarter of its state-run jails and prisons. These decisions worry public health and prison policy experts that the uptick in staff deaths reveals a trend with no end in sight — one they say the state acknowledges is a problem but is doing little to stop.
Melissa Young believes these safety protocols could have saved her boyfriend.
After battling persistent pneumonia caused by the coronavirus that twice landed him in the hospital, Codie Whitley-Turner looked like he was finally recovering last month. He was eating, breathing largely on his own, and even joking. He apologized for getting so sick and said he would finally acquiesce to Young’s pleas and get vaccinated before returning to work in the kitchen at the Huntsville Unit in Walker County.
“He just never got a chance to come home and get it,” Young told The Dallas Morning News.
On Sept. 9, the man who she moved from Ohio to be with, who loved video games and Halloween and Texas — the man who she planned to marry — died suddenly and unexpectedly in the middle of the night. He was 32.
Two months before Whitley-Turner died, Huntsville Unit dropped its mask mandate.
“Once they opened up visitation, people started getting sick again at the unit,” Young said. “You can’t protect yourself. Even if you wear your mask, you don’t know. You can still catch it.”
“[The department] could have protected Codie a lot better,” Young said.
COVID-19 has hit Texas prisons hard.
In March and April 2020, as the pandemic took hold, the Department of Criminal Justice halted visitation and stopped intake from county jails. Texas began an aggressive testing regime and implemented mask mandates in its roughly 100 state-run jails and prisons.
But the virus continued to spread, spurred by factors that make infectious disease particularly dangerous in any lockup: a captive population where social distancing and quarantining is difficult, limited access to health care and decades-old buildings with no air conditioning and poor ventilation.
The spread may have been exacerbated, experts warned, by the state’s resistance to releasing inmates more quickly. By summer 2020, more than 15,000 state prisoners had caught the virus and 100 had died. Now, at least 173 inmates have died due to COVID-19 complications. The deaths of another 93 are either under investigation or are presumed to have links to the virus.
Prison staff were also particularly vulnerable to the virus.
After spikes in staff fatalities in July, August and December 2020, the death toll dropped after the introduction of the vaccine early this year. In June, the department did not announce the deaths of any prison employees.
But after the state relaxed safety protocols in July — dropping mask mandates at some prisons and reopening visitation — the staff death toll shot back up, hitting a high of 13 last month.
In all, 70 prison employees have died, including four already this month. Three in five were correctional officers. Half were people of color. The average age was 55.