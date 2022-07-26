From The Texas Tribune

The principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers two months ago, was placed on leave with pay on Monday, according to the principal’s lawyer.

Ricardo Cedillo, a San Antonio-based lawyer for Principal Mandy Gutierrez, didn’t say why his client was placed on leave by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell. He said Gutierrez “will be responding to questions posed by Superintendent Harrell before the end of the week.”

