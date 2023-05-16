The 12-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Sonic employee in the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot Saturday fired at the victim at least six times using an AR-style gun, according to Keene police.
Officers responded to the Sonic Drive-In on South Betsy Road just before 10 p.m. and found the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Davis, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Davis later died at a hospital.
Witnesses told police that Angel Gomez, 20, was urinating near the property when employees, including Davis, confronted him. The argument became physical, and that’s when, according to police, a 12-year-old with Gomez went to their vehicle, retrieved a gun and shot Davis.
Gomez and the minor left the scene, but Gomez returned and was arrested. The minor was taken into custody later in Rio Vista.
Keene Police Chief James Kidd told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that the weapon used appeared to be an AR-style 22 rifle. He said who owned the gun and how it was obtained remain under investigation.
The preteen and Gomez, both of Fort Worth, each face a murder charge. Police have neither released the identity of the minor, which is typical, nor said how the child was related to Gomez.
Kidd said at least six shots were fired at Davis.
Police said they believe the incident was isolated and not racially motivated or gang-affiliated.
The investigation is ongoing.
Davis leaves behind a 10-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses. The fundraising page says it was set up by co-workers of Davis’ mom, adding that she is a flight attendant and was working overnight when the slaying happened.
The Sonic Drive-In was closed in the days after the shooting, but people were visiting the restaurant and leaving flowers at a makeshift memorial.
Keene is in Johnson County, roughly a 50-minute drive from downtown Dallas. According to U.S. Census data, the city’s population is around 6,500.
