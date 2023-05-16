SONICFOLO

Matt Davis, 32, was working at Sonic when he was shot multiple times and died.

 Courtesy photo/GoFundMe

The 12-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Sonic employee in the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot Saturday fired at the victim at least six times using an AR-style gun, according to Keene police.

Officers responded to the Sonic Drive-In on South Betsy Road just before 10 p.m. and found the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Davis, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Davis later died at a hospital.

