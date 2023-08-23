State Board of Education member Julie Pickren appeared in a video in front of a giant Texas flag. She cheerfully joined the announcement that PragerU – a conservative media platform – was coming to the state’s schools.
“We are definitely ready to welcome PragerU into the great state of Texas,” Pickren, a right-wing representative, said in the video.
The announcement made a bold declaration that prompted outrage, ignited debate and sparked surprise: PragerU said it was an “approved education vendor in the state of Texas.”
“Children in thousands of K-12 Texas schools now have the opportunity to learn from PragerU’s wholesome, patriotic, and age-appropriate content,” the announcement read.
But the State Board of Education had taken no vote related to the nonprofit. SBOE chairman Keven Ellis said no one from PragerU contacted him to discuss a working relationship or requested to be approved as an education vendor.
After several inquiries from The Dallas Morning News Tuesday about why PragerU’s understanding was different than the board of education’s, the nonprofit said in a statement it was approved via the state comptroller’s office as a Texas vendor.
That’s not the same as being approved as education material for public schools.
PragerU is “merely registered on the Centralized Master Bidders List,” comptroller spokesman Kevin Lyons said Wednesday. That designation doesn’t signify approval other than the organization paid a $70 fee and registered to seek state business.
The bidders list “is an online directory of vendors registered to receive bidding opportunities from state purchasing entities,” Lyons wrote in an email. “Though we maintain the list, we do not endorse, recommend or attest to the capabilities of any business or individual listed.”
The list is designed to help state agencies develop a mailing list for vendors who can seek bid opportunities, according to online FAQs.
PragerU officials said they were in contact with Pickren regarding the process. Neither PragerU representatives nor Pickren immediately responded to a request for comment Wednesday.
The organization bills itself as an alternative to the “dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.” It’s known for publishing bitesize videos that explain hot-button and historical issues. Its content has been criticized as whitewashing history and promoting misleading narratives.
Pickren was elected last year as part of a wave of more conservative candidates. She was voted off a Houston-area school board after going to Washington during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Several SBOE members said they were surprised by Pickren’s announcement. PragerU items aren’t on the board’s agenda next week for a scheduled meeting.
The confusion over PragerU touched a nerve for some families. It comes amid acrimony over the way students should be taught about race, sexuality and America’s complex history.
Florida green-lighted teachers using PragerU videos as supplemental materials in their classrooms last month. It sparked backlash for the way PragerU’s kids videos frame climate change and how they represent historical figures, including Frederick Douglass and Christopher Columbus.
PragerU — which is not an accredited university — posts popular five-minute videos that include titles like, “Why I Left the Left” and “Make Men Masculine Again.” Among its contributors are podcast host and writer Ben Shapiro, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and political commentator Candace Owens.
Within the wider scope of videos is PragerU Kids.
PragerU described the goal for a student initiative in its 2022 annual report. The company is promoting a petition to expand PragerU into more classrooms.
“Arming parents and educators with the pro-America content they are craving — we are going toe-to-toe with massive youth media companies like PBS Kids and Disney,” it reads.
In Texas, the State Board of Education votes to adopt instructional materials but it’s up to individual districts whether to use it. Local education leaders can ultimately choose materials that are approved by the SBOE or use ones that aren’t on the adopted list.
“The State Board of Education has authority under new statute to review and approve commercially available instructional material, such as those sold by PragerU. We welcome all publishers to participate in the SBOE’s review and approval process,” Texas Education Agency spokesman Jake Kobersky said in a statement.
Though PragerU is not on the agenda for next week’s SBOE meeting, it’s possible members use their time to address the controversy. Whether the organization will formally seek approval from the board remains to be seen.
