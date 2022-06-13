Several hundred homes and businesses across Dallas-Fort Worth were without power Monday as unseasonably high temperatures put stress on electrical equipment.
As of noon Monday, 118 outages across Dallas-Fort Worth were reported, mainly due to heat-related problems with local equipment supplying power to about 1,000 homes and businesses. Some areas, including Plano and Corinth, experienced “extended” outages, said Kerri Dunn, a spokeswoman for energy distributor Oncor. But those outages have been restored, she said.
“What we’re seeing is this incredibly high heat is just putting some stress on our equipment,” Dunn said. “Any outage is frustrating, but we know this has been especially hard on our customers.”
On Sunday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas hit a record for electricity demand at 74,917 megawatts, the grid operator confirmed. The prior record, set on Aug. 12, 2019, was 74,820 megawatts. While ERCOT said Texas has enough power to meet that demand, when Oncor’s electric distribution equipment fails, there are still local outages.
The National Weather Service said in a tweet that unusually hot weather will last throughout this week, with high temperatures in the mid 90s to low 100s. Low rain chances will appear over the weekend.