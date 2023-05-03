Solar plant

Solar panels are shown at Lily Solar in Scurry in August. Texas power grid operator ERCOT released a seasonal report projecting record power demand for this summer.

 Lola Gomez/Dallas Morning News file photo

AUSTIN — Texans could face brownouts if record demand this summer causes extreme scenarios, the state’s power grid operator is projecting.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas projected peak demand for the summer at 82,739 megawatts. The Texas grid broke demand records 11 times during extreme heat in 2022 with demand that topped out near 80,000 megawatts.

