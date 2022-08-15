A majority of voters, including almost half of Republicans, don’t believe elected officials are doing enough to prevent gun violence, according to a new poll.

Results from The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll, which surveyed 1,384 registered voters across Texas Aug. 1-7, indicates a majority of people want more legislation to address gun violence. The results also mirror previous polls that showed the statewide consensus on guns has shifted since the May 24 massacre at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 21.

