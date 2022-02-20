AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott again holds a single-digit lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the Texas governor’s race, while scandal-plagued Attorney General Ken Paxton probably is headed for a GOP runoff, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released Sunday.
With a few breaks, though, such as a decision to stay home by GOP voters who say they probably will vote but aren’t sure, Paxton might get close to escaping a runoff, the poll found.
And although the state’s main electric grid held up well during a recent ice storm, boosting Texans’ confidence that their lights wouldn’t go out as they did last year, Abbott actually lost momentum from his double-digit lead over O’Rourke in January, despite his heavy spending on ads boosting himself and slamming O’Rourke.
Simultaneously, Abbott was taking hits from O’Rourke, the leading Democrat, and several Republican challengers running to the incumbent’s right. Also complicating the picture: Impressions of O’Rourke among all Texas voters, while still in net negative territory, improved slightly from last month, to 40% favorable, 46% unfavorable.
The poll, conducted Feb. 8-15, surveyed 1,188 adults who are registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Three of the statewide races — Abbott’s and O’Rourke’s selection by their respective parties in the gubernatorial contest and incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s renomination by the Republican Party — are likely to be settled in those three men’s favor on election night, said UT-Tyler political scientist Mark Owens, the poll’s director. In a Texas primary, if you bag 50% of the votes cast, plus one, you avoid a runoff.
Along with Paxton’s pursuit of the GOP’s consent that he be its candidate yet again for the attorney general post, two other statewide primaries seem headed to a runoff, Owens said: the Democratic primaries for lieutenant governor and attorney general. In them, respectively, Mike Collier and Rochelle Garza have established leads, though May runoffs loom, the professor said.
The outcome of a seventh statewide elective office primary that The News and UT-Tyler have been tracking — the Republican contest for state agriculture commissioner — remains unclear, the poll found.
In that race, incumbent Sid Miller is backed by 32% of Republican primary voters, compared with 14% for state Rep. James White of Hillister and 6% for Brenham farmer-rancher Carey Counsil.
“But 47% of the voters really don’t know who they will vote for, even when we ask whom they lean towards,” Owens said.
The marquee race this year, the governor’s race, has narrowed from January, when Abbott led O’Rourke in a hypothetical matchup by 11 percentage points, 47%-36%. Abbott’s lead over O’Rourke this month is 7 points, 45%-38%.
The race has been remarkably stable, Owens said. In the February poll and four previous polls dating back to last July, the incumbent governor’s lead has ranged from 5% to 12%, with changes in each candidate’s support from the previous poll within the surveys’ margins of error, he noted.
“Last month’s poll can be best explained as a test of reputations and this month voters are making more direct comparisons,” Owens said. “When this happens polls often tighten between two candidates.”
Counting votes, teaching race
On issues, confidence in the electoral process in Texas is increasing, especially among Republican and Democratic voters, the poll found.
70% of all voters said they are somewhat or very confident the March 1 primary election will be conducted fairly and accurately — up from 65% in January. Just 63% of independents are confident, with 37% of them not confident — more than the 30% of Republicans who are skeptical and 23% of Democrats.
While the GOP is pushing to expunge any teaching of critical race theory in classrooms, 59% of all Texas voters say they agree that K-12 teachers should be permitted to discuss how historical examples of discrimination in U.S. laws apply to racial inequalities today. The result in November was the same: 59% agreed with teaching past examples of discrimination.
27% of voters trust elected state leaders to review controversial books and decide if they should be culled from public school classrooms and libraries. In November, 28% did.
Texans have more confidence in the judgment of local librarians and school district officials to decide on removal of any books, though not overwhelmingly: 45% have a fair amount or a great deal of trust in the local educators; 47% do not.
Many Texas Republican voters, though, have picked up on the controversies in other states, such as Virginia, over what is taught about race and sexuality in public schools.
Retired Flower Mound entrepreneur Maria Krehel, 59, is one. Though an independent, Krehel said she would support reelecting Abbott.
“I can at least count on him to continue down the same road and not take us off in some place that I don’t think Texas needs to go, like critical race [theory],” she said. “I don’t think a teacher should be able to go off what is typically taught without us understanding what she or he is going to teach.”
On the books chosen or removed, Krehel said she wants neither state nor local officials making the calls.
“Should parents have a say in some of that, especially if it’s different than what their families’ values and morals have been over the last several generations?” she asked. “Yeah.”
Michael Jackson, 64, who lives in Houston’s Third Ward, though, said he strongly objects to state GOP leaders’ attempts to scare teachers away from discussing embarrassing topics such as the country’s permitting slavery to flourish and then, after its abolition, Jim Crow laws that required racial segregation.
“That makes no sense,” said Jackson, a former high school history teacher who works for a chemical production company.
U.S.-Mexico border, COVID-19
On Abbott and state GOP leaders’ push to spend billions of dollars to make trespassing arrests of migrants and complete former President Donald Trump’s wall at the Texas-Mexico border, there’s been some erosion of support.
Abbott continues to get higher marks for his handling of immigration at the nation’s southern border (50% approve, 46% disapprove of the Texas governor’s performance) than President Joe Biden (31%-56%). But support for sending the Texas National Guard and state police to patrol the border slipped 3 percentage points from January, to a narrow majority of 51%, while 53% of voters say the wall spending is wasteful or could be better spent. In January, 27% of independents thought the $20 million-a-mile cost was reasonable; this month, only 20% do.
“The cost is a little over the top,” said retired Decatur hospital secretary Penni Green, a longtime independent who said the Democratic Party “is going so far left” that she’s having to exclusively vote Republican these days.
Still, a border wall “is necessary, since there is no control of the border,” said Green, 64. “I live in the country. I have a fence to keep my cows and my animals in. But I also have a gate that I expect everyone to use when they come. I don’t expect somebody to just drive on my property.”
Immigrants should come through the legal points of entry, respecting U.S. laws, she said.
On COVID-19, perhaps because new infections from the omicron variant have begun to decrease, the poll found a 5-percentage-point reduction in the number of voters who wore a mask in the past seven days. In January, 77% said they had; this month, just 72%. Age groups with the biggest decreases in mask wearing were 35 to 44 year olds (71%, down from 79% last month) and those 65 or older (69%, down from 78%).
On vaccines, the share of registered voters who say they’ve gotten the shots is 64%, same as in January.
Also, 57% of Texas parents say their children as young as 5 years old already have been vaccinated against COVID-19, or they probably or definitely will receive the vaccine. That’s slightly up from January’s 55%, which was a significant decrease from November, when 63% of parents planned to vaccinate their kids.
Among Latino parents, while 54% were willing to have children get the vaccine last month, 64% were willing this month, the poll found.