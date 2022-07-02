HALTOM CITY — Police identified the gunman Sunday who they said shot three officers and three civilians, killing two people, in an ambush-style attack over the weekend.
Armed with a pistol and rifle, the gunman, Edward Freyman, 28, killed Collin Davis and Amber Tsai about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Haltom City police said Sunday at a news conference. Freyman then ambushed several police officers who responded to the shooting call in the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive near Belt Line and Jupiter roads, police said.
An elderly female civilian was also shot but is expected to survive, Haltom City police said.
The wounded officers were identified as Cpl. Zach Tabler, Officer Tim Barton and Officer Jose Avila. Each was shot multiple times. Tabler and Vela remain hospitalized. Barton was released from the hospital Sunday morning.
Authorities provided little information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Detective Matt Spillane, a spokesman for the Haltom City Police Department, said Freyman was “associated” with one of the people shot, but did not say who. It is unclear how Freyman may have known one of the victims.
“All we know is that they knew each other but we don’t know what their relationship was,” Haltom City Police Chief Cody Phillips said Sunday.
Authorities said they provided limited information because of an ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.
A LinkedIn account listed in Freyman’s name said he’s been a U.S. Army infantry team leader since 2014. The Army did not immediately respond to a request seeking to confirm Freyman’s enlistment. Police did not provide details about Freyman’s work history.
Police played a short video showing Freyman opening fire on a group of officers approaching a house. The group of officers collapsed immediately, with some groaning in pain and others saying they had been shot.
Next a shootout commenced between Freyman and officers. More than 100 shots were fired in the small residential neighborhood in northeast Tarrant County, Phillips said. Freyman then escaped the house, prompting a short manhunt.
He was found a short distance away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sunday afternoon, the windows in one home, where police said the initial shooting took place, were completely covered with plywood. A white Kia sedan in front of the home bore several bullet holes in the windshield and the right side.
In the driveway of the home to the left sat a white Ford truck, also heavily damaged by gunfire.
Crews worked to clean up another home across the street, where neighbors said the elderly woman who initially called 911 lived. Several windows were damaged by gunfire, and the brick home was pockmarked.
Gunfire also hit at least two other homes.
Neighbors said Tsai lived in the home where the original shooting took place. They described her as a quiet and nice woman who stayed to herself.
In a tweet on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott said “our Texas law enforcement risk their lives every day to serve and protect our communities.”