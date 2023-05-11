Toxic worms are back in Texas, according to some social media posts that warn of the slithering, poisonous creature.
Hammerhead flatworms — named for their flat, rounded heads — are known for multiplying when cut rather than dying. Additionally, they can grow up to 15 inches long and possess a narrow, snake-like body, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute.
On April 8, Jessica Pittman cautioned about the toxic worm on Facebook after finding one in her driveway located northwest of Houston, The Houston Chronicle’s Chron.com reported. Some were also spotted in the Forney-Crandall area, per a Facebook group for vegetable gardeners in North Texas.
So what exactly makes the worms toxic and how should they be handled? Here’s what you need to know.
What makes these worms toxic?
According to the TISI, hammerhead flatworms secrete poisonous chemicals, or neurotoxins, which are commonly found in pufferfish, to threaten predators.
Touching a hammerhead flatworm can also irritate human skin. Flatworms are noxious to domestic mammals as well, including dogs and cats, if consumed.
The species aren’t unique or native to Texas; however, and originated in Southeast Asia. They thrive in hot, humid environments across the United States, including in Alabama, California, Georgia and Louisiana.
How to manage them
If you see the toxic worm out in the wild, or just in your backyard, do not touch them with your bare hands, the institute says. It’s strongly advised to wear gloves, use paper towels or a stick.
It’s best to dispose of the worm entirely, which is known to be a predator of earthworms. TISI scientists recommend spraying the worms with citrus oil and vinegar. Using vinegar alone can also kill the worm, but it must be applied directly.
If you’d rather not immediately kill the worm, you can also place the worm in a sealed bag with salt and vinegar, and later dispose of it.
“Continuous removal of these invasive flatworms is necessary for the protection of naturalized earthworm populations,” the TISI website reads.
After handling, the institute recommends washing your hands in warm, soapy water and rinsing them in an alcohol or hand disinfectant.
Otherwise, if you stumble across this otherworldly creature, consider sending over a picture and its coordinates over to TISI at invasives@shsu.edu, which is working to better understand the species.
