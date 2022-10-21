CPAC_0982
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the second day of Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas on Aug. 5.

 Shafkat Anowar/DMN

Attorney General Ken Paxton wants local prosecutors to look into whether drag shows that admit children are breaking any state laws.

In remarks to a conservative website Wednesday, Paxton said district attorneys are empowered to “protect Texas kids by prosecuting these types of totally inappropriate acts.” He did not detail what crimes he believes are being committed.

