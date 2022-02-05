With temperatures creeping below freezing and ice slicking up roadways Thursday morning, Leonard Fleming couldn’t sleep.
The 26-year-old Mansfield resident is a Dallas police officer and a National Guardsman. He says he’s devoted his life to helping others. He knew that despite warnings to stay off the streets, some people would have to travel, and some would inevitably get stuck.
And he knew that he could help.
Fleming is the owner of a gray 2020 Jeep Gladiator with an electric winch on the front bumper. He bought the vehicle for a day just like this. So at 5 a.m. he got up, got dressed and hit the roads, scanning the shoulder for stranded drivers.
“It’s just my calling,” Fleming said Friday, while still patrolling for stalled cars. “I know I’m capable of helping people so it’s something I can do and I feel like I have to do.”
Alongside first responders on the roads during the winter storm, those with weather-ready vehicles — many, like Fleming, members of the North Texas Jeep Club — established an unofficial dispatch and rescue squad of Good Samaritans.
With help from DFW Scanner, a site that shares scanner updates and information from law enforcement, at least 50 Jeep drivers all over North Texas patrolled icy roadways and helped pull stuck drivers to safety.
“People need help,” said John Burgdorf, the owner of DFW Scanner. “We’re just trying to do our part.”
Burgdorf said that during last year’s winter freeze, the site helped connect Jeep drivers with health care workers to create a volunteer taxi service and get front-line workers to their jobs. This year, the logistics were too difficult so they set up a number people can call or text if stranded.
The club had responded to 100 calls as of Friday morning, but Burgdorf said that drivers continued rescuing others while on their way to those calls. He estimated that the club would help around 500 people by the time roads cleared.
Fleming said he lost count of how many vehicles he helped pull to safety with his Jeep Gladiator. He remembers multiple cars stranded on a steep hill, one person stuck deep in frozen mud, even an Atmos utility truck that needed to be pulled out of a ditch.
There was the row of cars stuck behind a jack-knifed semi trailer on the Interstate 30 ramp in Arlington he had to pull out one at a time. There was the nurse on her way to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth who was stranded leaving her apartment.
The rate of rescues started to slow around noon Friday when ice melted and roadways cleared. Fleming said he’d take a break for a few hours but would keep an eye on the temperature. With another dip below freezing predicted for later in the evening, he’d be back out in the Jeep Gladiator.
“Just give out a helping hand,” he said.