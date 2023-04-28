WASHINGTON – Parents at the end of their rope over a teenager’s wild behavior often turn to programs marketed as boot camps, wilderness therapy or boarding schools delivering tough love to push wayward youth back onto the straight and narrow.
But a number of those “troubled teen” programs face allegations that young people in their care have been subjected to physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
Sen. John Cornyn joined actress and model Paris Hilton on Thursday to unveil bipartisan legislation he’s pushing to shine a light on problems at those facilities.
Texas’ senior Republican senator and the world famous influencer-businesswoman might make an odd pairing, but both touted the importance of protecting vulnerable youth.
Hilton thought she was being kidnapped at 16 when she was awakened in the night by men who carried her from her home screaming for help.
It turned out her parents had grown so concerned about her sneaking out to New York City nightclubs that they sent her to a series of programs for troubled teens.
“Each one was more horrific than the last,” Hilton said Thursday during a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol. “I witnessed and experienced sexual abuse from adult staff as well as endured verbal and emotional abuse daily. I was yelled at, dehumanized, silenced and stripped of any semblance of privacy.”
Hilton spent nearly a year at a youth residential treatment center in Utah that has faced other abuse allegations. It has changed ownership but is still operating.
Hilton says she was held in solitary confinement, the walls covered in scratch marks and blood stains.
Staff blocked her attempts to tell her parents about the abuse, which left her with trust issues, anxiety and nightmares, she said.
“What I went through will haunt me for the rest of my life,” Hilton said.
Hilton was flanked at the press conference by lawmakers supporting the bill, which they said would create a federal working group to examine youth residential programs, gather data and establish best practices.
Cornyn said many residential care facilities provide important mental health services, but a lack of industry transparency has led to “far too many” instances of abuse.
“Many of these facilities do great work, but just one child harmed in their care… is too many,” Cornyn said. “This legislation would strengthen accountability and transparency for youth programs across the United States.”
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, speaks at a press conference outside the U.S.
Hilton opened up about the abuse she says robbed her of her childhood in the documentary This Is Paris. In the film, she reunited with survivors from the Utah facility and other programs and began working with them to bring public attention to the issue.
Another survivor at Thursday’s press conference was Texan Kayla Muzquiz, who highlighted how such facilities can intersect with the foster care system.
Muzquiz described how her mother died when she was young. After suffering abuse by her father, she said, she landed in foster care.
She found herself shuffled from one traumatic situation to another as she was placed in various “troubled teen” facilities, she said.
“Even though I entered the foster care system because I was a victim of abuse, I was treated more like a criminal in these places,” she said.
That included staff forcibly injecting pharmaceutical sedatives into her backside, a practice so common that youths in the program referred to it as “booty juice,” she said.
She’s now a student at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Muzquiz said she’s one of the lucky ones and cited a report that at least 100 foster children in Texas have died while in the state’s care since 2020.
“Those who survive do not emerge unscathed, as former foster youth experience higher levels of incarceration, homelessness, addiction and even our life expectancy is impacted by our institutionalization,” she said.
