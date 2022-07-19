From The Texas Tribune

Almost all U.S. House Republicans from Texas on Tuesday opposed formally codifying the right to same-sex marriage into federal law.

Rep. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio was the only Texas Republican to vote for the legislation. Rep. Brian Babin of Woodville did not vote.

