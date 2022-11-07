A Sansom Park police officer who was hospitalized after being shot during an active shooter training exercise at an elementary school was identified by friends as Lina Mino.
The training took place Saturday afternoon at David K. Sellars Elementary School. The session was hosted by the Forest Hill Police Department. It was conducted by a third-party trainer, Texas Police Trainers LLC, according to a flyer for the event.
About 2:12 p.m., the officer was shot in a “training accident,” Everman chief of police and acting public information officer for the incident Craig Spencer said.
A GoFundMe created on Mino’s behalf Sunday evening said she was shot in the face but is now in stable condition in the ICU.
“Ofc. Mino underwent surgery and will require additional surgeries in the near future, as a result of the head trauma,” her friend wrote on the fundraising page, adding money is needed to cover medical expenses and support her family and their travel expenses.
Other details about the incident — including who shot Mino and how live ammunition was introduced into the training — haven’t been released by officials.
The event flyer said the training was open to peace officers, school resource officers and campus security officers. A biography section of the flier said the instructor, Paul Gaumond, is a reserve chief deputy constable for Johnson County Constable Precinct 2 with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.
A since-deleted registration website for Saturday’s training exercise also listed future training dates for Nov. 12 at the same elementary school and Dec. 3 at a Kaufman high school.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers are investigating, authorities said Saturday.
“We’re just asking that everybody keep the officer that’s in hospital in their prayers and obviously the officers who are impacted here in their prayers as well,” Spencer said after the incident.
Mino previously worked at the Fort Worth Police Department.