100522_BetoTexasStateUniversity_14.jpg
Buy Now

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks to a packed auditorium during his Oct. 5 stop in San Marcos. Although trailing in the polls O'Rourke continues to raise more money than Gov. Greg Abbott.

 Eli Hartman for The Texas Tribune

From The Texas Tribune

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/11/beto-orourke-texas-fundraising/.

Democratic gubernatorial challenger Beto O’Rourke raised more than $25 million from July through late September, and Republican incumbent Greg Abbott raised just less than that, according to figures released Tuesday by both campaigns.

It marked the second consecutive period in which O’Rourke outraised Abbott. O’Rourke’s campaign said he collected $25.18 million during the latest period, covering July 1 through Sept. 29, while Abbott’s campaign said he got nearly $25 million.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Tags

Recommended for you